Islamabad: A project ‘Strengthening of Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP)‘ under Green Pakistan Programme costing Rs99.98 million would be implemented during the next financial year beginning from July 1, 2017.

Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said the purpose of the project is to conduct regular surveys, research and publish information on distribution, population dynamics and status of fauna of Pakistan besides cooperating with federal and provincial policy makers on wildlife diversity, conservation and management affairs. Pakistan has a comprehensive protected area network including 26 national parks, 93 wildlife sanctuaries and 96 game reserves and ZSP is responsible to undertake periodic studies on biological aspects of these protected areas.

The minister said it also aims to conduct nation-wide survey of the wildlife species and the data collected under this project would help formulate effective planning and action for conservation and protection of the wildlife resources. He said effective and viable laws and policies have been put in place so the government is now focusing on their implementation to cope with the challenges such as environmental degradation, biodiversity conservation and air and water pollution.

