PESHAWAR: The two-day first zip-line event kicked off at the Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Adventure Club have jointly organised the event.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Muhammad Tariq as chief guest inaugurated the thrilling adventurous sports gala.

TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Adventure Club chief Khalid Khan, other officials, scores of spectators and participants of zip-line were also present on the occasion, said a communiqué.

On the first day, over 100 youth, both male and female, participated and enjoyed the exciting zip-lining.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Muhammad Tariq said that the TCKP had taken a number of steps for the promotion of adventurous sports and tourism in the province.

He said more such events would be arranged for the youth to engage them in healthier activities.

The official added that the two-day event was the first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the TCKP and Adventure Club took a bold step to hold zip-lining events so that the youth could enjoy these exciting activities in their own province.

He said that TCKP had arranged several events, including paragliding, rafting, safari train tours for the domestic and foreign tourists.

