MANSEHRA: A man on Saturday allegedly killed his sister for marrying a man without the consent of her family in Kaghan valley.

Farzana, 18, of Fateh Jang, Punjab, had tied the knot with one Mohammad Arif, a resident of Bala Manoor in Kaghan valley, on her free will. She had settled with her husband in Kaghan valley.

Police sources said Mohammad Shaukat along with his four accomplices shot and killed his sister Farzana and fled the scene.

The body, which was taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy, was handed over to family for burial.

Shah Zaman, the father-in-law of victim, told reporters at the hospital that the girl had married with his son on her free will and a jirga had declared his daughter as vani to end enmity forever. He said that the jirga decreed to hand over of his daughter Musarat in marriage with Mohammad Shaukat, the prime suspect in killing of his sister-in-law.

“I have not only handed over my daughter to rival party as vani but also paid a fine of Rs400,000 but even then Mohammad Shaukat killed my daughter-in-law,” said Shah Zaman.

The police in Kaghan have started raids to arrest the prime suspect.

