The rupee is expected to remain range-bound next week on account of sluggish market sentiments, currency analysts said on Saturday.

The rupee/dollar parity could stick in narrow ranges of 104.80/104.85 in the interbank market.

Trading activities remained dull and the currency pair hardly moved more than five paisas throughout the outgoing week.

The rupee ended 104.80 against the dollar on Monday. However, it lost some value to close at 104.83 on Friday.

