BATKHELA: Security forces and the police arrested 21 suspected persons in search operations in various areas in Batkhela and Dargai areas in Malakand Agency on Friday, official sources said. They said that the law-enforcers launched search operations against the outlaws in Ghari Usmankhel, Dargai, Peerkhel, Totakan, Bilbahar, Pulo Nau and Kas Korona and arrested 21 suspects. The officials of the law-enforcement agencies seized 12 machine guns, 14 Kalashnikov rifles, 33 pistols, 660 cartridges, four kilograms of hashish, 61 bottles of liquor and Ice.

