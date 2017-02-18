LONDON: The University of Kent and the Bestway Foundation, the charitable Trust of Bestway Group, have announced a new collaboration to jointly fund five annual scholarships for postgraduate students applying from Pakistan to study at the well-reputed university here.

Zameer Choudrey CBE, Chief Executive of the Bestway Group and Trustee of the Bestway Foundation, told this scribe that the two had signed a five-year agreement that committed £250,000 each to support students wishing to study Biosciences; Physical Sciences; Computing; Engineering and Digital Arts; and Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science.

The scholarships will cover all expenses, including tuition and accommodation fees and the Kent University has already posted information for Pakistani students on its website on how to apply for the scholarship.

The Bestway Foundation was established in 1987 by the group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE HPk. It has been funding various educational projects in Pakistan and for Pakistani students in the UK.

Zameer Choudrey told The News that the foundation planned to expand its educational support programme for bright Pakistani students.

Zameer Choudrey shared with The News that he himself was an alumnus of Kent, having graduated in 1981. In 2014, he was made an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law by the University for his achievements in areas of business and civic life in the UK.

Speaking about the newly formed partnership, Professor Dame Julia Goodfellow, Vice Chancellor at the University, said: “I am delighted that the University and the Bestway Foundation have agreed this important scholarship. It will provide life-changing financial support and opportunities to students from Pakistan, enabling them to benefit from Kent’s world-class research, teaching and facilities.

Zameer Choudrey added: “I passionately believe the University of Kent has a vital role to play in providing excellent educational experiences to students from Pakistan. The trustees of Bestway Foundation are delighted to be working in partnership with the university to ensure students with potential can fulfill their ambitions by studying at Kent.”

