21 suspects arrested in Malakand search

Our correspondent

BATKHELA: The security forces and the police arrested 21 suspected persons in search operations in various areas in Batkhela and Dargai areas in Malakand Agency on Friday, official sources said.They said that the law-enforcers launched search operations against the outlaws in Ghari Usmankhel, Dargai, Peerkhel, Totakan, Bilbahar, Pulo Nau and Kas Korona and arrested 21 suspects. The officials of the law-enforcement agencies seized 12 Shot Machine Guns, 14 Kalashnikov rifles, 33 pistols, 660 cartridges, four kilograms of hashish, 61 bottles of liquor and ice.

MSP project director named

PESHAWAR: Attaur Rehman was appointed Project Director, Municipal Services Programme (MSP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday and he assumed the charge of his office on the same day. Attaur Rahman is a director at the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and before his current posting he was serving as general manager projects Water and Sanitation Services Programme.

6 POs among 76 arrested in Takht Bhai

Our correspondent

TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested 76 suspected persons including six proclaimed offenders (POs) during search and strike operations in various areas in the district on Friday, police said.They said the police launched search and strike operations at various areas falling in the limits of the Saro Shah and Takht Bhai police stations and arrested 70 suspects and six POs. The law-enforcers also searched 870 houses in operations against the outlaws.

