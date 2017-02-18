Siraj urges govt to avoid‘one-wheeling’ on terrorism

LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government is helpless against terrorists and the masses will have to take necessary measures for their own security.

He also said if the government felt that the revival of military courts could be helpful in controlling militancy, it should take political parties in confidence but there should be no “one wheeling”. Taking to newsmen at Mansoora on Friday, he said that every Pakistani would have to make his contribution to extinguishing the fire of terrorism and termed the terrorist attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine an attack on Pakistan and Muslim Ummah. He said Aulia were the symbol of love and brotherhood and had revolutionised the lives of thousands of people. However, he said, the enemy was deaf, dumb and blind and was killing innocent men, women and children and targeting mosques, shrines as well as public places. He said the terrorists had carried out blasts in all the provinces within two days to prove that the government had no hand in halting terrorist activities and they had abstained from them on their own. Moreover, addressing the Friday congregation at Mansoora, he said that the NAP was not aimed at targeting mosques or madrissahs, and added that the government had actually provided relief to terrorists by diverting the NAP towards religious forces and narrowing its objective. He stressed that the security agencies should ensure the security of the common man like that of VIPs. As long as the government and its agencies did not give due importance to the life and property of the citizens, the masses would continue to become targets of terrorism, he said.

The JI chief said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was repeatedly threatening to destroy our country but the Pakistan government was treating RAW agent Kal Bhoshan as a state guest.

He said that no state institution could deviate from the state policy on India. He said that as long Kashmir was not liberated, normal ties could not be established with India and there could not be trade or friendship with it. Sirajul Haq said the government was avoiding to give details of India’s terrorism in the Senate and the National Assembly which implied that the rulers wanted to keep the nation in the dark on New Delhi’s designs.

The JI chief said if the government dared to amend the blasphemy law relating to the respect of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) to please the west, 200 million people of Pakistan would rise in revolt and the rulers won’t find any place for refuge. He said the people of Pakistan considered Ghazi Ilmud Din Shaheed, Amir Cheema Shaheed and Mumtaz Qadri Shaheed as their heroes and added that March 1 would be observed as Ghazi Mumtaz Qadri Shaheed Day all over the country.

