Karachi: With a view to strengthen education outcomes of hundreds of thousands of students in SEF supported schools across Sindh; many of which are located in some of the most under privileged regions of the province and serve the poor; the Foundation has evolved a dedicated project to introduce technology based learning in these schools.

The project, called Introducing Smart Teaching and Learning at SEF Supported Schools (INSTAL) is the Foundation’s innovative project aiming at supplementing teaching-learning with ICT as an aid in initially a select 500 schools running under its two major programs namely, Promoting Private Schools in Rural Areas of Sindh (PPRS) and SEF Assisted Schools (SAS).

The piloting launch of the project will be implemented in one school each in the district of Dadu, Karachi, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot from February 15 to 20, 2017.

An Android-based e-learning App is being developed based on National Curriculum and Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs); whereas, the selected schools would be provided tablet computers with the App pre-installed for Maths and Science subjects for Grade V, during the soft launch.

“Our vision is to provide better learning options to the children studying in SEF supported schools across Sindh, and aligning them with the modern techniques of blended learning,” says Ms. Naheed S. Durrani, Managing Director of the Foundation.**

0



0







SEF to launch technology-assisted teaching in schools was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187034-SEF-to-launch-technology-assisted-teaching-in-schools/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SEF to launch technology-assisted teaching in schools" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187034-SEF-to-launch-technology-assisted-teaching-in-schools.