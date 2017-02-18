CEO Al Meezan Investment was present for Closing Bell ceremony at NASDAQ

KARACHI: Al Meezan Investments is pleased to announce that Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO Al Meezan Investment as only Pakistani member of CFA GIPS Executive Committee team, was present for Closing Bell ceremony at NASDAQ MarketSite, Times Square. CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, was celebrating 30th Anniversary of Performance Presentation Standards on this occasion.

GIPS EC is the global body of leading investment professionals from around the globe and it is responsible for strategic oversight and governance of the GIPS standards which are recognized as the global standards for performance presentation by investment managers.

Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA is the Chief Executive of Al Meezan Investment Management Limited and played a key role in setting up the company and making it the largest asset management company in private sector in Pakistan currently managing total Assets of over Rs. 110 Billion. He has been associated with it since inception in 1995. He is a highly qualified and seasoned professional with over 25 years’ experience in the capital markets.

He has to his credit many accolades and awards, the most significant of them being the “Most Influential CFA charter holder” awarded by CFA Institute in 2006. Mr. Shoaib has also served in voluntary capacity at different domestic and international institutions.

He has also served on various global and regional committees of CFA Institute including Asia Pacific Advocacy Committee, Global Task Force on Corporate Governance, GIPS Regional Council, GIPS Executive Committee and Asset Manager Code Advisory Committee.**

