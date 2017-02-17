Military courts’ extension

Amendment to CrPC to be decided by MPs’ body

ISLAMABAD: The draft regarding an extension in the military courts and amendments to the CrPC were delegated to the sub-committee as the government showed its willingness to constitute a parliamentary committee on national security.

No decision could be reached regarding an extension in the tenure of the military courts during the meeting of parliamentary leaders chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Thursday. The draft of the proposed law was presented in the meeting. According to the draft, three-year extension in the tenure of the military courts has been sought. The Pakistan People’s Party has rejected the draft on extension of military courts. A sub-committee has been formed to review the draft of the legislation.

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua briefed the leaders of the parties. Law Minister Zahid Hamid presented the draft bill regarding the constitutional amendment for an extension in the tenure of military courts.

A three-year extension has been sought in the tenure of military courts in the draft bill. According to the bill, terrorism would not be linked with any religion or religious groups. The action would be taken against terrorists without any discrimination.

In the meeting, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the government briefed the meeting on future strategy and presented the draft bill, which was distributed among all parliamentary leaders.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that to finalise the draft, a sub-committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Law Minister Zahid Hamid. He said the sub-committee would present its recommendations till February 22. The sub-committee consists of all the parliamentary party members including Shazia Mari, Shireen Mazari, Naeema Kishwar and Iqbal S Qaderi.

The committee members will consult their respective parties regarding the proposed extension in the tenure of military courts.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, PML-Z Chief Ijazul Haq, PTI leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Sahibzada Tariqullah, JUI-F leader Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman and ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the government and the opposition had constituted a sub-committee to further discuss the bill.He said the opposition parties would share the bill with their leadership before the next meeting, which would be held on the 27th of this month.

0



0







Draft bill handed over to sub-committee was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186942-Draft-bill-handed-over-to-sub-committee/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Draft bill handed over to sub-committee" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186942-Draft-bill-handed-over-to-sub-committee.