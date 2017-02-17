Says can’t let these events divide us; every step to be taken to protect country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal terror attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and said it was an attack on progressive Pakistan. In a statement, the prime minister said he would do everything in his power to protect the country.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all. The attack represents an attack on the progressive, inclusive future of Pakistan where every man, woman and child is entitled to life, liberty and property in the pursuit of happiness, no matter their religion,” he said.

The prime minister said the Sufi people predate Pakistan and formed an important part in the struggle for its formation. “Any attack on them is a direct threat to the Pakistan of Jinnah and will be dealt as such,” he said.

The premier said the past few days have been hard and “my heart is with the victims”. “But we can’t let these events divide us or scare us. We must stand united in this struggle for the Pakistani identity and universal humanity,” he added.

“We have faced tougher circumstances and still persevered. I will do everything in my power to protect this country and what it represents,” the prime minister maintained. He directed all the state institutions to mobilise all resources for rescue and relief after this brutal terror attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar s shrine. He directed that all necessary medical services must be provided to the injured.

