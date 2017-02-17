Lahore

Luggage scanning machines have been installed at a number of railway stations on the instructions of Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Two luggage scanning machines have been installed at Rawalpindi station, one at Faisalabad, one at Rohri and two at Karachi Cantt railway station. Pakistan Railway police IG Munir Ahmad Chishti said luggage scanning machines would be installed at other railway stations in the next phase. According to him, narcotics and illegal weapons have been recovered at Faisalabad and Karachi by using the machines and the culprits were arrested.

