Lahore suicide attack

LAHORE

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Thursday issued the sketches of the suspected suicide bomber, picture of his facilitator and announced a cash prize of Rs 1 million for informer.

A CTD spokesperson requested to communicate information on CTD helpline 0800-11111. The authorities said that name and identity of the caller would be kept secret.

The newly-formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) took over the investigations of the Lahore blast. They were handed over all the collected forensic evidences. The investigators analysed the evidences, CCTV footage collected from nearby buildings and from spot. The statements of the eye-witnesses and the injured were also recorded.

As far as the arrest of the handlers and facilitators is concerned, no substantial progress has been made. Only an accused who was supposed to facilitate evacuation of the suspects from Punjab to Afghanistan via KP was arrested from an area of border of Punjab and KP.

A heavy search operation by law enforcement agencies and sensitive agencies was launched on Hall Road and Beadon Road. They took over 100 suspects into custody and shifted them to an undisclosed location for investigations. They used biometric machines and other resource devices. Similar checking was also made at pickets on all entry and exit points of the metropolis. A search operation across the province continued for a third consecutive day. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced Rs 10 millions as financial aid for the families of the police officials and Rs 25 millions for the families of the officers who sacrificed their lives.

A mock exercise was also conducted a private school at Faisal Town. The exercise was led by Model Town SP Ismail Kharak. DSPs, SHOs, officials from secret agencies and Dolphin Force participated in the exercise. The purpose of the quick response exercise was to ensure the sense of security among the children during the rush hour.In quick response exercises, a mock situation is assumed to check the response time of the force.

Model Town SP Ismail Kharak said that they would conduct such exercises in the jurisdiction of every police station.

