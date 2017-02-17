Says nefarious designs of terrorists to be thwarted very soon;

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that all provinces will have to strive together for developed and peaceful Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Mubammad Zubair met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest, the country's situation and promotion of harmony among provinces were discussed in the meeting.

The Sindh governor condemned the brutal Lahore blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives in it. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

The chief minister said that the whole nation was united to curb extremism, terrorism and sectarianism as all these elements were not the fate of Pakistan nor had any place in Quaid's Pakistan. He said very soon nefarious designs of terrorists would be thwarted.

The chief minister said, "We are indebted to the sacrifices of the martyrs." He vowed to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators in the country."

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the death of father of senior journalist and columnist Muhammad Aslam Khan. While extending sympathies to the bereaved family in his condolence message, the chief minister prayed for eternal piece for the departed soul and patience for the family.

