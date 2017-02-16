NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Wednesday said those dreaming eliminating the party were living in a fool’s paradise.

“The PPP is a mainstream political party and would stage a stunning comeback on the political landscape of the country,” he said.He was speaking at a workers’ convention in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district here. On the occasion, several activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) joined the PPP.

The PPP leader said that the 2013 general elections were engineered and his party was denied level-playing field. “The powers that be paved the way for the PTI to win the elections in the province,” he alleged.

Humayun Khan said that PPP had deep roots in the people and no force could eliminate the party. He said the PPP did not believe in tall claims and had rendered great sacrifices for the people and continuity of democracy in the country.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life and lives of his children for the country and democracy in Pakistan,” he added.He said Nawaz Sharif signed a deal with a dictator and had gone abroad while Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto preferred hanging but did not bow to a dictator.

The PPP leader said Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali could not stand to a bomb attack and escaped from the province in a helicopter and took refuge in the President’s House in Islamabad.

Humayun Khan said that the PTI hoodwinked the people through the slogan of bringing about a change but the party-led government failed to honour the pledges the party had made with the people.

“The PTI’s chief minister could not bring any change in his hometown Nowshera, let alone in the country,” he said.He said that corruption was rampant in the departments while people continued to suffer in thanas (police stations) and patwar khanas (revenue offices). “Only the tactics of taking bribes have changed,” he elaborated.

He said the PTI’s prominent political figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would join the party in the near future.The PPP leader said the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit the province after his return from abroad and name the party district and divisional chapter office-bearers.

