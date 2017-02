Islamabad

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of the father of senior journalist Muhammad Aslam Khan.

In a condolence message here the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

