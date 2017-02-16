Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI chairman Imran Khan and member of Board of Governors of Namal Education Foundation (NEF) Pakistan, raised around Rs2 million in a private event held in Dubai last week where doors were opened only for business tycoons.

Even media was not invited for this fundraising event. Former president of PTI UAE Mir Hassan donated Rs1 million to the educational project while the other donors pledged to grant Rs1 million. Aleema Khan applauded the support of PTI UAE chapter to raise donations for Namal University. She said that the university would provide high quality education according to international standards.

It is stated that Namal University has to pay around £400,000 to Bradford University for its affiliation or franchised fee and other charges per annum. She asked expatriate Pakistanis living in Middle East to support the educational institute generously.

The NEF owns 1,000 acres of land and Aleema pointed out that the Foundation is all set to build a knowledge city in Pakistan. She also visited Saudi Arabia for fundraising for the institute. She attended events in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and Riyadh.

In Dubai, the event organiser of any fundraising function has to get permission from the authorities. Dubai has prohibited the collection of donations or advertising of fundraising campaigns through all forms of media in Dubai without obtaining prior written approval from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department since last year.

