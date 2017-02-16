Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday visited Islamabad Traffic Police Office (ITP) to get a driving licence. Upon arrival, the president was received by IG Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and SSP Islamabad Traffic Police Malik Matloob Ahmed. The president like a common citizen went through all the routine procedures required for getting a driving licence. He was issued token number 0441 and he answered requisite questions.

On the occasion, IG Islamabad briefed the president about the working of ITP office and the steps that are being taken to facilitate the general public.

The president praised the professionalism, integrity and public friendly service of Islamabad Traffic Police which has eased the procedure for common citizens to obtain a driving license. He noted with appreciation that all necessary facilities have been provided to the applicants under one roof.

He said that the government is committed to facilitate the general public in every manner. He also commended the personnel of ITP for providing quality service to the people.

Previously, the president had a driving licence of Karachi and now got it renewed from Islamabad. For this purpose, he was issued NOC from Karachi Traffic Police Office as per the law.

0



0







President Mamnoon gets Islamabad driving licence was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186591-President-Mamnoon-gets-Islamabad-driving-licence/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "President Mamnoon gets Islamabad driving licence" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186591-President-Mamnoon-gets-Islamabad-driving-licence.