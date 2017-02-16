Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior following occupation of a house which was on CDA pool by an officer of subordinate department of the Ministry through Estate Office.

In the letter, the Ministry of Interior had been requested to intervene and get the government house of F-type located in Sector G-6/4 vacated from occupation of the officer.

“The letter was dispatched to the Ministry of Interior over a week back but so far no reply has been received,” an official of CDA said.

In a separate letter addressed to the Ministry of Housing and Works, the civic body’s management has protested against issuance of allotment letter to the officer by the Estate Office whereas the residence is already on the CDA pool.

The house was vacated by a senior doctor of the CDA Hospital following his retirement and it was to be allotted to some other official of the authority. But in the meantime, it was occupied by an officer of an organisation which works under control of the Ministry of Interior.

“Not only that the house was occupied but personnel of a law enforcement agency were deputed outside the residence,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has started action against illegal occupation of government accommodation and the Administration Directorate is issuing notices to illegal occupants for vacation of residences.

“The said action is part of present CDA administration’s strategy to make perfectly clear rule of thumb for allotment of government accommodation,” the CDA spokesman said. Member Administration Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada is supervising the policy formulation and execution regarding allotment of government accommodation.

Yasir Peerzada has said that allotment of government accommodation in future would be made on merit based policy.

The Administration Directorate has started to issue notices to persons who are still occupying government accommodation despite lapse of their entitled period. Under rule 15(2) of Chapter VIII of Accommodation Allocation Rule – 2002 CDA officials are entitled to avail accommodation facility for six months after superannuation.

Those officials who have not yet vacated government accommodation after lapse of grace period of six months are being served notices for voluntarily vacating the accommodation immediately under section-IV and V Land Building (Recovery and Possession Ordinance-1965 LIV and 1965).

The occupants have been informed through served notices that failure to vacate houses will invite force for the purpose.

To ensure transparency and merit in allotment of government accommodation Capital Development Authority has already issued draft General Waiting List (GWL). The GWL had already been uploaded on CDA Website.

