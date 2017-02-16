Nation to take revenge of every victim: CM

Visits families of victims in Sahiwal, Renala Khurd, Depalpur and Raja Jang; gives Rs10m cheque to each family

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the residences of police officials martyred in the Lahore suicide blast in Sahiwal, Renala Khurd, Depalpur and Raja Jang village of Kasur.

He expressed condolences to the widows, children and other family members of the martyred police officials and gave them financial aid cheques for Rs10 million each. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the residence of martyred police head constable Asmat Ali in Sahiwal, the residence of martyred constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd, residence of martyred constable Irfan Mehmood in Depalpur and the residence of martyred constable Aslam in Raja Jang village of Kasur.

Separately talking to the families of martyred police officials, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government will bear the education and medical expenditures of children of the police martyrs and the families of the police officials died in the Lahore blast will continuously get salaries. Talking to the family of martyred head constable Asmat Ali in Sahiwal, the CM said the Punjab IGP has been directed that the widow and children of Asmat Ali will get salaries without any interruption and police officers will remain in contact with the family to look after them.

He said Asmat Ali has achieved the great status of martyrdom and the Muslims believe that martyrs are alive and the status of martyrdom is priceless, and death of a martyr is the life of the nation and no worldly reward can be the substitute of the sacrifice of the martyrs. He said the nation will take revenge from the terrorists and Allah will disgrace these ruthless beasts in this world and the hereafter. He went to the grave of Asmat Ali and offered Fateha. Talking on the occasion, the IGP said the family of Asmat Ali will be looked after and get salary as per the direction of the chief minister. Asmat Ali, 44, is survived by a widow, a son and three daughters.

Separately Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the family of Constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd to express condolence. He said police martyrs are the heroes of the nation and he is visiting the families of the police martyrs on the instruction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He gave the families compensation cheque and said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste and everybody involved in the Lahore suicide blast will be identified and punished. He said this war against terrorism is the war of the whole nation and the nation will take revenge of every victim of terrorism.

Talking to the family of the martyred constable Irfan Mehmood in a village of Depalpur, the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the high school in the village has been named after Irfan Mehmood to pay homage to his sacrifice. Talking to the family of Constable Aslam in Kasur, he said every possible step will be taken to look after the families of the police martyrs and he announced a 14-scale job for the widow of Aslam who holds master’s degree in English literature.

The families of the police martyrs told the chief minister: “They are proud of their loved ones who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and we are ready to give every sacrifice to eliminate terrorism. Their confidence and morale have been boosted after the sacrifices of their loved ones”. Talking to them, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said his courage and confidence have been increased after seeing their morale and the nation will uproot the menace of terrorism with same zeal.

MOHMAND AGENCY ATTACK CONDEMNED: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the terrorist attack in Mohmand Agency in which five persons including three Levies officials have martyred. He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the terrorism incident. In his condolence messages to the bereaved families, the CM said such coward acts of terrorists cannot shatter the determination of the nation to eliminate terrorism.

