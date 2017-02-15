Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has warned the departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to ensure punctuality at the workplace, warning that employees unable to follow the code would be removed from their respective posts.

While chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he addressed the medical and health department, he said that their performance was unsatisfactory hence the staff needs to be punctual or be ready for a stern action. He added that officials can hold monthly meetings with him while the recovery departments would have to submit performance report every week.

The mayor gave various directives to the officials and stressed that all files should be routed through a proper channel like a DAK procedure and commission through contracts should be halted immediately. Akhtar also mentioned that KMC now had a new section R&I (Received & Issued) and all files would be sent and processed through this channel.

Cleanliness drive

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra visited Liaquatabad to review ongoing cleanliness drive in UC40 of district central, Liaquatabad No 10, S M Taufiq Road and Teen Hatti and gave instructions to officials for its early completion.

Vohra was told that 65 percent of the work had been completed in UC 40 while garbage from S M Taufiq Road and Teen Hatti would be cleared , followed by plantation of saplings to restore greenery in the area.

0



0







Be punctual or you’re fired, mayor warns KMC officers was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186411-Be-punctual-or-youre-fired-mayor-warns-KMC-officers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Be punctual or you’re fired, mayor warns KMC officers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186411-Be-punctual-or-youre-fired-mayor-warns-KMC-officers.