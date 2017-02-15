HONG KONG: Seven Hong Kong police officers were found guilty on Tuesday of assaulting a protester during pro-democracy rallies in 2014, in an attack that was captured on film and beamed around the world.

All seven were convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm to Civic Party activist Ken Tsang, but were acquitted of a more serious charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Video footage of the attack, filmed by a local network near the city’s government headquarters, shocked residents and dented their faith in the usually trusted police fore.

It showed a group of men hauling a handcuffed Tsang to a dark corner in a public park, where he was beaten. One man stood over him inflicting blows while others were seen repeatedly kicking him.

Police have been criticised for their sometimes heavy-handed treatment of protesters during the 79 days of rallies and street blockades that brought parts of the city to a standstill.

The demonstrators were seeking fully free elections for Hong Kong’s future leaders.

Hong Kong’s district court found that one officer had stamped on 41-year-old Tsang and hit him with a baton, causing circular reddish bruises.

0



0







HK police found ‘guilty’ was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186368-HK-police-found-guilty/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "HK police found ‘guilty’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186368-HK-police-found-guilty.