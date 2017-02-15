Islamabad: Rain with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places while partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts if the country including Quetta division during next 24 hours. Rainfall is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Quetta and Zhob divisions, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas whereas cold and dry weather to persist in other parts of the country during this time span. A westerly wave is located over Iran and its adjoining areas and likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

