KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the knowledge partner for its Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB), a statement said.

The objective of this memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed through its Pakistan member firm AF Ferguson and Co Chartered Accountants, is to express the willingness of both parties to engage in an effort to promote the growth of responsible business in Pakistan. In this respect PwC/AF Ferguson & Co will provide technical assistance to ensure a fair and competitive environment central to sustainable business, economic growth, and the national development of Pakistan.

CERB’s vision is to be a multi-sector business coalition, assisting Pakistani enterprises to pursue sustainable value creation in the short, medium and long term.

CERB’s mission is to engage with businesses and industry leaders and enable the transformation towards responsible business in Pakistan, and to leverage private sector growth for inclusive development.

Central to this is a robust research and innovation initiative, and this alliance with the global PwC network, would go a long way in making this come about.

PBC is Pakistan’s pre eminent think tank and business advocacy body composed of businesses that have a substantial investment and long term commitment to growth in and of the country.

Its members represent 10 percent of the GDP and nearly every 5th rupee of tax revenue and annual exports. Together the members directly employ 300,000 people, with millions more in the extended value chain.

PBC works closely with relevant government ministries, regulators and others through evidence-based representations with the objective of strategic, medium to long term transformation of the business environment.

In the current stage of its evolution, PBC will leverage the strength of its members to reach out to and help develop capacity and capability of medium-sized businesses to world class.

