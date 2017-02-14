LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has allowed private television channels having valid licences to show Indian movies as per their terms of their agreements with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted the permission in the light of Pemra’s report that states that television channels were allowed to run Indian films as per clause 7.2 (ii) as per Licence Establish & Operate Satellite TV Broadcast Channel Station. The chief justice issued a written order of a last week hearing on a petition of M/S Leo Communication and others challenging the ban on the broadcast of Indian content on the televisions. The authority’s counsel had contended that the permission would remain subject to terms and conditions of the licence under the Pemra Ordinance, 2002.

The counsel of the petitioners had argued that the channels should also be allowed to broadcast Indian dramas/plays as they also fell within the definition of “entertainment” under the licence agreement.

However, the Pemra’s counsel contested the argument and sought time to establish that the “entertainment” did not include Indian dramas and plays. He said the channels were allowed to run Indian films as per terms of their licence agreements.

The chief justice would resume further hearing on March 2. M/S Leo Communication had filed the petition assailing a circular issued by the Pemra on Oct 19, 2016 for being ultra vires of the authority’s rules and the Constitution as well. Petitioner-company in year 2010 was granted a 15-year licence by Pemra to operate a cable channel by the name of “Filmazia.” It said the government was indulging in selective patriotism as Indian movies had been allowed to be screened all over the country but not on television.

0



0







LHC issues order allowing channels with licences to show Indian movies was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186193-LHC-issues-order-allowing-channels-with-licences-to-show-Indian-movies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LHC issues order allowing channels with licences to show Indian movies" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186193-LHC-issues-order-allowing-channels-with-licences-to-show-Indian-movies.