KARACHI: Pakistan Women A cricket team lost their match against U16 Boys by five wickets at Lahore Country Club in Muridke on Monday. Pakistan Women A team batted first and were bowled out for 154 in 48.2 overs.

Marina Iqbal top scored for the side with 35 runs. Fazila Akhlaq contributed 24 runs. Yasin Khan picked three wickets. Omar Eman grabbed two.

Under-16 Boys reached the target in 35.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Omar Eman (41 runs) and Zain Bin Farooq (37 not out) batted well. Waheeda Akhtar and Ramin Shamim picked two wickets each.

U16 Boys beat Pakistan Women A was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186155-U16-Boys-beat-Pakistan-Women-A/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "U16 Boys beat Pakistan Women A" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186155-U16-Boys-beat-Pakistan-Women-A.