PESHAWAR: Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani has summoned the session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for February 20. The session was summoned after the deputy speaker received a requisition signed by 33 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

