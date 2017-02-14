GHALLANAI: Mohmand Siyasai Ittehad staged “Go FCR (Frontier Crimes Regulation) Go rally here on Monday.

Led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Farooq Afzal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sajid Mohmand, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Muhammad Saeed Khan, Awami National Party (ANP)’s Nisar Mohmand and others, the participants of the rally vowed to continue efforts for merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They asked the government to merge the tribal area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before March 12. The participants said that Fata Siyasi Ittehad would mark a black day on February 16. They criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party for opposing the merger of Fata with KP.

