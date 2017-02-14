Rawalpindi: A massive crackdown on kite-flyers and shops selling ‘basant’ related material has made skies clear of colourful kites that were being seen everywhere some days back in violation of complete ban on this activity by the provincial government.

"A police party raided in this area and arrested more than ten youngsters who were flying kites from rooftops. Now we can see no kite on the sky as the massive action by the police has forced the residents to abide by the law," said Shaukat Nawaz, a resident of Sadiqabad.

He said the police has taken the action at the right time because kite flying was on the rise and even some shopkeepers were openly selling strings and twines, adding "The people should not get involved in kite flying unless the provincial government lifts ban from the ‘basant’ festival."

The ‘basant’ festival which used to provide joy to the kite lovers and attract tourists from far and wide is now a thing of the past due to use of metallic and glass coated strings that pose danger to lives of the people.

Said Chaudhry said "We really have no one to blame except for ourselves for this ban. It is the collective failure of the entire society to crack down on the Basant and force authorities to take action against them."

He said perhaps it is a fitting punishment for losing the real essence of a festival that once used to bring people together in celebration.

0



0







Crackdown on kite-flyers, related material was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186088-Crackdown-on-kite-flyers-related-material/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Crackdown on kite-flyers, related material" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186088-Crackdown-on-kite-flyers-related-material.