Briefs

NA body to discuss tariff structure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms will meet on Tuesday to discuss tariff structure of China Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) energy projects along with per unit consumer cost.

The meeting, to be held under the chairmanship of Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail, will also discuss the development and management of industrial parks under CPEC and incentives given to local and foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

Furthermore terms and condition of Financing of CPEC energy projects will also come under discussion. Matters of environmental impacts of coal based power plant and justification for deletion of 6,600 MW Gadani Power Plant from CPEC will also be discussed.

In addition report on the physical progress of CPEC western route and up gradation of Pakistan Railways under the project would also be presented before the committee.

Ahmad renamed SBP deputy governor

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The government has reappointed Saeed Ahmad as the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of two years with effect from January 21, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. The government has taken this decision in pursuance of section 10 (9) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (as amended). Earlier, Ahmad was appointed deputy governor, SBP for a period of three years on January 20, 2014.

TUSDEC gets new chief

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Federal Ministry of Industries and Production on the recommendation of the board of directors of Technical Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) has appointed Alamgir Chaudhry as TUSDEC CEO, a statement said on Monday. Previously, he has served in the Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC), Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) in responsible positions prior to joining TUSDEC.

K-Electric falicitates customers

By our correspondent

KARACHI: K-Electric has collaborated with Faysal Bank to falicitate customers, seeking new electricity connections, a statement said on Monday. The collaboration will now enable customers to deposit funds against new electricity connections, it added.

In addition to paying their regular monthly bills, the customers can now also deposit funds against new KE connection at all Faysal Bank branches across Karachi and Hub, it added. A spokesperson for KE said, “In line with the utility’s mission statement to put consumers at the heart of everything it does, K-Electric is continuously enhancing the process of acquiring new power connections.” “Our collaboration with the Faysal Bank is yet another testament of KE’s customer-centric approach and reflects our focus on continuous process improvement.”

Qureshi appointed Hamdard Lab MD

News Desk

KARACHI: The chairperson of Hamdard Laboratories, Sadia Rashid has appointed Usama Qureshi as the new managing director and chief executive officer of Hamdard Laboratories with effect from February 1, 2017, a statement said. Qureshi possess over 16 years of professional experience in general management, operations, finance, strategic planning and marketing. He served on various senior managerial roles and was part of the turnaround team in two leading energy sector organisations (K-Electric and Pakistan State Oil).

0



0







Briefs was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186045-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186045-Briefs.