KARACHI: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has urged the business community to explore the abundant opportunities in Azad Kashmir’s mineral sector.

Exchanging views during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday, AJ&K president said some work was being carried out to only extract precious and semi-precious gemstones, but this was not happening at the industrial level. Hence, the business community of Karachi must take advantage of this opportunity.

He said that the AJ&K government has initiated construction work of several new roads, which were being linked to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), whereas many of the existing roads were also being revived in order to improve the overall infrastructure.

Moreover, expansion of two airports in Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot was also being considered along with the expansion and renovation of railway network. “This means we are focused on improving all three modes of transportation ie air, rail and roads, which is needed to improve the economic and tourism activities across Kashmir,” he added.

Masood Khan informed that AJK was producing 1,500MW of electricity, whereas its demand stood at 400MW only, and the remaining electricity was being supplied to the national grid. Upon completion of some ongoing energy projects, including several hydropower projects being established by China, AJK will be able to produce 8,700MW of electricity which will be further added to the national grid, he said.

The president also said the Neelum-Jhelum Power Project has almost reached its completion. He stressed that the business community of Karachi could also benefit from the construction of hydropower projects in Kashmir, as these project would definitely require lots of outsourcing.

He further informed that two industrial zones were already operational in Kashmir, whereas one more such zone, which was part of the CPEC, would be constructed in AJK. It would be fully equipped with all facilities for the business and industrial community, he added. Later in the day, AJK president also visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

