-
Stoke ‘loser’ claim ‘disgraceful’: PulisFebruary 13, 2017Print : Sports
LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has described claims he called Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross a “loser” in a voice-mail message as “absolutely disgraceful”.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes said Pulis, his predecessor, had hit out at Shawcross after the centre-back suggested West Brom had leaked a story about new Stoke signing Saido Berahino’s failed drugs test.
Speaking after West Brom’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, Pulis said he had used the term “loser” in the voice-mail he left on Shawcross’s phone, but not in the context Hughes had suggested.
“It’s absolutely disgraceful,” said the Welshman, who had two spells as Stoke manager from 2002-2005 and 2006-2013.
“Firstly, the phone call I made to Ryan is private. And then, yes, I did mention ‘losers’, but I said about people with innuendos making allegations that weren’t true.
“I did use the word ‘loser’, but I meant it in that way and I actually said, ‘Ryan, you’ve never been that.’
“It has been spun in a horrible way and I have to say, Stoke-on-Trent, forget about the football club, or the people at the football club, and the supporters, Stoke-on-Trent is a wonderful place.
“I was there for 10 years and I have raised millions of pounds for the Donna Louise (Children’s Hospice), which is in Stoke-on-Trent.”