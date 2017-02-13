LAHORE

Police registered 93 cases and arrested 107 people on charges of kite flying on Sunday.

Police recovered 800 kites and 200 rolls of kite string from the accused.

COMMITS SUICIDE: An eighteen-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Factory Area police area. The victim was identified as Shariq Hussain of Madina Colony. It was reported that Shariq had an exchange of hot words with his family over an issue and later committed suicide. Body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

