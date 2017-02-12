Experts for more research on Mohenjo Daro

LARKANA: Archaeologists from the US, India, Spain and other countries on third and concluding day of three day International Conference on Mohenjo Daro and Indus Valley Civilisation urged the need for more research on the archaeological site.

The conference was held under the auspice of the provincial department of culture, tourism, antiquities and archaeology at the ancient site. Dr Richard H Meadow, who is a senior lecturer on anthropology at Harvard University, in his research paper on the subject of Perimeter Walls at Harappan sites said that study of the Indus Civilisation had been ongoing since the end of the 19th century, although the civilisation itself was only recognised as a cultural phenomenon by Sir John Marshall when he noted the similarities between the archaeological remains excavated at Harappa in Punjab and Mohenjo Daro in Sindh. He said these two archaeological sites had since dominated discussion of early complex societies in north-western South Asia.

Dr Richard, who is an author and co-author of more than one hundred publications, detailed aspects of his research in both archaeology and zoo archaeology and further said that more archaeological research at Mohenjo Daro might do well to investigate the location of perimeter walls since rebuilding them might serve as a means of protecting the site while maintaining the integrity of the representation of the site to the public. Indian Archaeologist Dr Vasant Shivram Shinde in his paper said the Ghaggar basin in the north-west part of India is very often referred to as ancient Saraswati basin, adding that explorations and surveys carried out in this region have brought to light a large number of Harappan sites of which very few have survived till date.

He said excavations carried out at selected sites have pushed back the beginning of the Harappan culture to around 5,000 BC. He informed the audience that data had been extracted for the first time for ancient DNA studies and facial reconstruction which was underway.

“The presentation will showcase the new discoveries in the Ghaggar basin as well as changing perspectives of the understanding of Harappan culture,” he hoped.

In some excavation in India, he said, burial sites had been discovered but the study of rituals leaves much to be desired. Dr Vasnat further said that in India local communities had been mobilised to play effective role in protection of the archaeological sites.

Dr Sarfraz Solangi in his paper shared the preliminary findings of the of recent dry core drilling at Mohenjo Daro.

Spanish archaeologist Ms Ann Anderson asserted in her paper that the archaeological remains at Failaka island Kuwaiti were interpreted as a trading station functioning as a hub in the trading network transporting goods between Mesopotamia and potentially as far as the Indus region.

Earlier, a musical evening was organised at Larkana city where the audience was enthralled by folk singers representing Rhythms of Indus folk artist Bano Rehmat, queen of Kashmir Mahi Kashmiri, Bakhtawar Aijaz, Mushtaq Adhu Bhagat, Taj Buledi, Taj Mastani, Rajib Ali, Arbab Khoso and Mai Dhai.

0



0







Experts for more research on Mohenjo Daro was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185775-Experts-for-more-research-on-Mohenjo-Daro/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Experts for more research on Mohenjo Daro" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185775-Experts-for-more-research-on-Mohenjo-Daro.