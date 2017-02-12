LANDIKOTAL: Authorities Saturday claimed to have arrested an Afghan national allegedly involved in smuggling of ice drug.

Political Tehsildar Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand told The News that on the directives of political agent, they intercepted Sardar Khan in Landikotal bazaar and dozens of small packs of ice were recovered from his possession. Irshad said the arrested person initially disclosed involvement of three other local residents in the drug smuggling from Afghanistan and Shah Kas area of Jamrud tehsil. He said they would also conduct raids to arrest the others involved in the crime.

