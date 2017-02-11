Says not only danger is on border but

also from enemies hidden in country

KHARIAN: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that the country is facing double threats as danger is not only on the borders but also from the enemies hidden in the country.

He said, “Pakistan is not only facing an external danger but also an internal threat from hidden enemies who serve anti-Pakistan elements to create chaos in the name of religion.”The minister said, “Wars are not fought with weapons alone but passion and firm belief is a pre-requisite.”

The minister, who visited the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) here to witness graduation ceremony of 9th National Integrated Counter-Terrorism Course, said, “Our armed forces are dedicated and committed to the noble cause of defence of the motherland.”

In his speech, Ch Nisar said, “War against terrorism is difficult but Pakistan has gained numerous achievements because of sincere efforts and sacrifices rendered by the army, civil armed forces, police and intelligence agencies. We have to take forward these achievements.”

Ch Nisar said, “Peace achieved through efforts of the armed forces is an example for the entire world,” adding that “the nation is proud of Pakistan armed forces and those who sacrificed their precious lives for the defence of the motherland.”

Ch Nisar said, “We can never forget sacrifices of our martyrs who laid down their lives to bring peace in the country.”

The minister said Pakistan had come into existence in the name of Islam and no power could derail it from the path of peace and progress. He lauded professional capabilities of personnel who had completed their training and said they had been assigned the noble task of defending the motherland. The personnel had a firm belief that they would perform their duties with passion and honesty, he added.

Ch Nisar witnessed a demonstration given by trained personnel at the Centre to effectively deal with terrorism. Around 400 personnel from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Islamabad, and Gilgit Baltistan Police had been trained at the Centre. Besides personnel from Pakistan’s Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and from friendly countries are also imparted training at the Centre.

Earlier upon his arrival, the Centre Commander Central Command Lt General Umar Farooq Durrani and Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lt General Hadayatur Rahman welcomed the minister.

The minister was briefed on the standard of training being imparted to improve performance of personnel. The Centre provides training to LEAs personnel on modern ground to deal with terrorism.

The Centre has been providing training since 2014 and so far more than 4,200 personnel have completed training.

