Briefs

Iranian forces fire shells into Pak territory

PANJGUR: Iranian border forces Friday fired four mortar shells across the border into Panjgur district of Balochistan. Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rehman said Iranian forces fired four mortar shells into Parom area without any justification. “We have not received any report about any human loss,” he added. Security was tightened in the border areas in the aftermath of the shelling. More security personnel have been sent into the area to guard the border, the deputy commissioner said. Panic prevailed among the residents of Parom following the shelling and officials in Panjgur lodged a protest with the Iranian border chief with regard to border violations.

Mentally-ill doctor takes family hostage

By our correspondent

BATKHELA: A 'mentally disturbed' doctor held his family hostage for 24 hours when they were rescued by locals and personnel of the Malakand Levies, an official said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Syed Zafar Ali Shah told reporters that an armed doctor Asadullah held his parents, wife and children hostage inside his home in Ganyar in Thana for 24 hours. He said that local people and Malakand Levies personnel risked their lives to rescue the family members of the doctor. He said the doctor was injected a tranquillizer and was taken to a local hospital.

OPC helps expats get possession of 50 plots

By our correspondent

LAHORE: As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, the possession of 50 more plots in two housing schemes have been given to overseas Pakistanis. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti handed over the possession documents of the plots to their owners during a ceremony. Afzaal Bhatti informed that overseas Pakistanis had booked their plots in the housing schemes some 10 years ago but despite of payment, the plots were not being given to them. He stated that on the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab played its role in provision of the plots to their owners. The OPC commissioner assured that the complaints of overseas Pakistanis regarding housing schemes were being treated on priority basis. He said that earlier OPC also helped overseas Pakistanis get possession of 90 houses in a housing scheme.

Suspension of four Customs officers

extended in corruption case

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended suspension of four officers of the Faisalabad Customs Collectorate for three months in a corruption case. Earlier, the accused officers – Superintendent Anwar Pervaiz and inspectors Irfan Idrees, Babar Hussain and Muhammad Khalid - were suspended twice for three months each as they could not defend their case before an inquiry officer.

Drug accused tortured to death by CIA

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: A drug accused was tortured to death allegedly by the CIA staffers during interrogation at a police post at Tariqabad. The CIA had arrested accused Saqib Shah in a case. During interrogation, the policemen allegedly tortured him to death. However, the CIA officials claimed that the accused died of heart attack. Meanwhile, the deceased’s relatives along with villagers staged a demonstration at District Council Chowk and demanded immediate arrest of the accused policemen.

Chinese engineers lauded

By our correspondent

LAHORE: NESPAK Managing Director Amjad A Khan lauded the contribution of Chinese engineers and their valuable input for the Orange Line Train Project. Speaking at a dinner in the honour of Chinese engineers associated with the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project in connection with the start of traditional Chinese New Year 2017 at Nespak House, he appreciated efforts being made by the Chinese engineers in Pakistan on various development projects.

Man arreted for hundi business

By our correspondent

LAHORE: In pursuance of National Action Plan, Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) of FIA Lahore conducted 100 raids in the past few months. The CCC led by Deputy Director FIA Jamil Ahmad conducted its 100th raid on Friday on a shop 68, New Azam Cloth Market, Lahore, where a person, Khalil Khan, was found involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala without permission of State Bank of Pakistan. Receipts, ledger regarding hundi/hawala, cheques and deposit slips were seized. A case has been registered and accused Khalil Khan arrested.

Child killed four injured in IED blast

KHAR: One child was killed and four others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Arang area here Friday. According to officials of political administration, a van carrying children and relatives of Nasir Khan, a contractor, was targeted with an IED blast at Arang in Tehsil Utmankhel. As a result, Sodas, son of Murad, was killed on the spot and Rauf, son of Nasir, Ibrahim, son of Sher Khan, Rahimuddin, son of Taza Gul, and Adeel, son of Rauf, sustained wounds. The injured were shifted to hospital. The Khasadar Force rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Girl abducted in TT Singh

By our correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 15-year-old girl was abducted from Gojra on Friday. Arooj Masih, the daughter of Emanuel Masih and a resident of Chak 424/JB, was on her way to school when accused Asif Masih allegedly abducted her.

Rs 3m looted in Dera Ghazi Khan

By our correspondent

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A trader was deprived of Rs3 million here on Thursday night. Muhammad Younis Asghar was on his way home when three dacoits intercepted him near Pul Dot and snatched Rs 3 million from him.

Demo against police for not registering rape case

By our correspondent

LALAMUSA: Relatives of a handicapped girl, who was raped by a man, staged a demonstration against the Sadr police for not registering a case here on Friday. The protesters were chanting slogans against the police. They demanded immediate registration of a case against the accused. On Thursday, Z, 17, a handicapped girl, was alone in her house at Umar Chak when a man entered and raped her.

17 held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested 17 suspected persons including a proclaimed offender (PO) during search operations at various areas in the district on Friday, official sources said.

ISLAMABAD: According to notification No. 12/-Dir (A)/2- 3/2017-I, Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin orders the posting/transfer of 6 senior officers of Pakistan Audit and Account service. Zafar Hassan Raza Accountant General Punjab has been posted as Deputy Auditor General (CA& E) in Auditor General Office Islamabad, Syed Karamat Hussain Bokhari has been posted as Accountant General of Punjab, Member Finance SUPARCO (OPS) Karachi Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi has been posted as Accountant General, (OPS) Sindh Karachi, Muhammad Siddique Tariq Jaya awaiting posting is posted as controller Military Accounts, (RC), Rawalpindi, Director Audit Wapda Lahore has been posted as DG Audit (OPS) District Government Punjab (North) Lahore and Umar Ali Khan repatriated from deputation as Director President Secretariat Islamabad has been posted as Director General (B& A), (OPS) in Auditor General Office Islamabad.

