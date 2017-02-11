Islamabad: An 11-member Afghan education delegation headed by higher education minister Farida Momand visited Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) and discussed ways and means to increase bilateral educational cooperation with the university’s leadership.

The visitors met IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh. “The Afghan higher education ministry wants to build an Islamic university in Nangarhar province,” said Farida Momand. The minister said the delegation had signed a memorandum of understanding on 3,000 scholarships with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The IIU rector highlighted the need for higher education quality and linkages of universities for sharing experiences.

