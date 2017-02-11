Quetta edge Lahore in HBL PSL thriller

DUBAI: Rookie bowler Hasan Khan displayed nerves of steel when it mattered most as he helped Quetta Gladiators over Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring encounter of HBL Pakistan Super League here on Friday night.

Gladiators, last year’s finalists, seemed to be in trouble after posting 136-9 on what seemed to be a good track for batting.

But it was their never-say-die spirit that enabled Quetta to bounce back and win the thrilling encounter by eight runs and give their title campaign a perfect start.

The star-studded Qalandars chasing 137 crashed to 128 all out in 18.4 overs as young Gladiators bowler Hasan Khan held his nerve taking two crucial wickets including dismissing last man Yasir Shah.

Jason Roy top-scored with 27 while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 26 runs, Hasan was well supported by Zulfiqar Babar and Mohammad Rizwan who took two wickets apiece.

Hasan was given the player of the match award.

Earlier, a fighting innings of 60 off 47 balls by Rilee Rossouw brought the Gladiators back in contention as they posted 136 in 20 overs. Asad Shafiq scored 29 off 28 deliveries while young Hasan Khan scored 16 off 11.

After being put into bat by Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum the Gladiators had stumbled to 83 for six in 14.3 overs. Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, Sunil Narine and Sohail Tanvir shared seven wickets between them to apply the brakes to the innings.

Agencies add: With less than six runs needed per over and eight wickets in hand, Lahore were never in a more assertive position than when Umar Akmal, last season’s highest scorer, came in to bat at 49 for 2. The openers had just departed after setting up a nice platform, and all Lahore needed was cool heads and the ability to keep rotating the strike to get their campaign going. It was here that Akmal chose to demonstrate his maddening inconsistency, trying to clear mid-off from a wide slower delivery by Anwar Ali. He picked out Thisara Perera, and Lahore were suddenly 50 for 3. From there, it was a grind, and the Gladiators were more than up for it.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars won toss

Quetta Gladiators

Asad Shafiq b Narine 29

Ahmed Shehzad c Rizwan b Sohail 5

K P Pietersen b Irfan 3

R R Rossouw c Umar b Irfan 60

*†Sarfraz Ahmed b Narine 1

M Nawaz (3) run out 1

N L T C Perera c Bilawal b Yasir 12

Hasan Khan c Roy b Sohail 16

Anwar Ali not out 3

T S Mills lbw b Irfan 0

Extras (lb 2, w 4) 6

Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 136

Did not bat: Zulfiqar Babar

Fall: 1-14, 2-22, 3-51, 4-54, 5-56, 6-83, 7-128, 8-133, 9-136

Bowling: Sohail 4-0-24-2; Irfan (4) 4-0-26-3 (1w); Narine 4-0-16-2 (1w); Bilawal 2-0-17-0 (1w); Yasir 4-0-32-1 (1w); Elliott 2-0-19-0

Lahore Qalandars

J J Roy b Zulfiqar 27

*B B McCullum c Perera b Zulfiqar 20

Fakhar Zaman run out 11

Umar Akmal c Perera b Anwar 0

†M Rizwan lbw b Hasan 5

G D Elliott b Nawaz 26

Sohail Tanvir b Nawaz 5

S P Narine lbw b Mills 26

Bilawal Bhatti run out 1

Yasir Shah c & b Hasan 1

M Irfan (4) not out 3

Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3

Total (all out; 18.4 overs) 128

Fall: 1-34, 2-49, 3-50, 4-60, 5-68, 6-77, 7-117, 8-124, 9-124, 10-128

Bowling: Zulfiqar 4-0-31-2; Mills 4-0-31-1 (1w); Anwar 1-0-8-1; M Nawaz (3) 4-0-19-2; Hasan 2.4-0-10-2; Perera 3-0-27-0

Result: Quetta Gladiators won by 8 runs

Points: Quetta Gladiators 2, Lahore Qalandars 0

Twenty20 debuts: M Irfan (4) (Lahore Qalandars); Hasan Khan (Quetta Gladiators)

Umpires: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan) and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). Match referee: Mohammed Anees (Pakistan)

0



0







Quetta edge Lahore in HBL PSL thriller was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185512-Quetta-edge-Lahore-in-HBL-PSL-thriller/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quetta edge Lahore in HBL PSL thriller" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185512-Quetta-edge-Lahore-in-HBL-PSL-thriller.