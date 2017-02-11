‘Spicy food, self-medication cause stomach diseases’

LAHORE

Spicy food, self-medication, stress and depression are the major causes of increasing stomach diseases, which begin from acidity and finally change into ulcer but it can be controlled if diagnosed in the beginning.

Acidity in stomach is a common disease and with the passage of time more and more people are becoming stomach patients.

These views were expressed by the speakers at the seminar on “effects of stomach acidity on everyday life” jointly organised by Shaigan Pharmaceuticals and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Allama Iqbal Medical College Acting Principal and Chief MS Jinnah Hospital Professor Dr Arif Siddiqui, CEO Lahore Medical and Dental College Dr Shaheena, Director Surgimed Hospital Lahore and VC KEMU and Orthopaedic Department, Mayo Hospital Dr Qazi Muhammad Saeed, Professor of Medicine Allama Iqbal Medical College and Jinnah Hospital Dr Zafar Iqbal, Professor of Gynae Dr Tayyaba Waseem, former secretary general Pakistan Orthopaedic Association and Head of Orthopaedic of Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr Rashid Saeed, Professor of Gynae PGMI Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Farhat Naz, Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Orthopaedic Surgeon Javed Awan, Dr Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry, Consultant and Gynaecologist of Global Medical Complex Faisal Abad Dr Sajida Chaudhry participated in the event.

On the occasion, Zar Sharf of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals said in his welcome address that Shaigan stepped into pharmaceutical business in 1993, stands as 5th largest pharmaceutical company in the world, which is honour for them.

Syed Israr of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals said this pharmaceutical company has set up dispensaries in rural areas.

Prof Dr Arif Siddiqui said acidity leads towards burn in stomach. In this situation, the patient should consult doctor and get the problem addressed in the beginning instead of self-medication.

Dr Shaheena said, no doubt, people suffer because of acidity in stomach, but pregnant women feel more uneasiness during acidity. She advised the expectant mothers that they should not rely on quacks but should consult their doctor only. She said home-made diet should be preferred to avoid stomach diseases.

Dr Tayyaba Waseem said people should change their living style. Only physical exercise can save them from deteriorating health. Qazi Muhammad Saeed said people should avoid self-medication. Continuous use of pain killers worsens problem while sometimes it changes into ulcer.

Dr Mazhar Iqbal said secret of health lies in simple food.

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi elaborated that a type of bacteria H. PYLORI affects digestive system. After staying in stomach it becomes cause of ulcer and may take change into cancer.

Unfortunately, H. PYLORI is a common in third world countries because of unavailability of clean drinking water. It was thought that depression and spicy food was the cause of ulcer. The concept was proved wrong by scientists in 1982. They confirmed by their findings that H. PYLOR bacteria was only cause of ulcer.

At the end, he said to avoid from H. PYLORI, vaccine is being prepared.

Dr Rashid Saeed said stress increases steroid level in human body which ultimately causes ulcer.

