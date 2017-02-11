The US Court of Appeals has rejected President Donald Trump’s request for the reinstatement of the travel ban. As a result of the court’s decision, citizens of the already banned seven Muslim-majority countries – banned through Trump’s executive order – can now travel to the US. The decision of the US court is overwhelmingly lauded both in the US and other countries around the globe. Such people and institutions are considered ‘independent judges’ and ‘independent courts’ who decide in accordance with their conscience and law. They never allow anyone in the government to violate the sanctity of the constitution.

Indeed, independent judges and independent courts strongly believe that unjust systems, societies and states simply fail and in their eyes everyone is equal. Our country needs to learn from the example set by US judges.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

0



0







Allowed to enter was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185427-Allowed-to-enter/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Allowed to enter" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185427-Allowed-to-enter.