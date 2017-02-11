Briefs

WAPDA organises free medical camp

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) organised a 4-day medical camp in the far-flung areas of Kohistan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, a handout said on Friday.

According to the statement, free-of-the-cost medical coverage was provided to the people in seven different remote villages of Kohistan District including Doga, Summar Nullah, Shatial, Kandia, Barseen and Chuchang.

WAPDA medical team examined about 2,500 patients – majority of them were women and children. The patients were also provided with free medicines. In addition, minor operative procedures were also carried out in the camp. It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is constructing Dasu Hydropower Project in the suburban areas of Dasu in Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Shell, Fatima Group sign deal

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited has signed a three-year contract with the Fatima Group – one of the leading conglomerates in the country, for the supply of lubricants, technical assistance and services, a statement said on Friday.

“We are proud to partner with one of the most progressive business conglomerates in Pakistan. With a diverse portfolio, including textile, energy and fertilisers, we look forward to powering growth in their businesses through our innovative product technology and solutions,” Haroon Rashid, general manager, Lubricants, Shell Pakistan Limited, said.

He also said, “Partnerships like these serve as a testimonial to the trust our customers have in Shell as their preferred supplier of energy and innovative solutions for the industry.” Aftab Khan, chief supply chain officer of Fatima Group said, “Fatima Group is delighted to partner with the leading supplier of lubricants in our industry.” “As two companies with similar values for growth through innovation, honesty and integrity, we believe it is a natural alliance.”

Nippon Paint announces winners

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Nippon Paint Pakistan announced the Winners of ‘Asia Young Designer Award’ (AYDA) at an event held at a local hotel recently, a statement said on Friday.

The prestigious competition was first launched in 2008 by Nippon Paint Malaysia, with the aim to inspire architectural students to be more innovative, and to motivate them to a higher degree of professionalism, it added.

For the year 2016, 15 countries across Asia participated in AYDA, including Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, China, Japan, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Taiwan, and Pakistan.

Internet domain in native scripts

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s citizens will now be able to get their internet domain name registered in local language scripts after permission from an international domain name manager, a minister said on Friday.

“Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) board has passed resolution on Internet Registry Pakistan through which local community of Pakistan will be enabled to register and use internet domains in our native languages and scripts,” information technology minister Anusha Rahman said in a statement.

“This is an important milestone to proliferate the digitalisation in Pakistan through local content.” ICANN is responsible for managing and coordinating the domain name system to ensure that every address is unique and all internet users can find valid Internet addresses. Through this resolution, National Telecommunication Corporation will be the manager for internet registry Pakistan.

SEED Ventures, SEA ink agreement

By our correspondent

KARACHI: SEED Ventures and Social Enterprise Academy (SEA), Scotland, signed a memorandum of understanding to inaugurate the international social franchise of the Social Enterprise Academy for Pakistan in a ceremony held at the British Deputy High Commission, a statement said on Friday.

Faraz Khan, CEO and founder of SEED Ventures and Sam Baumber, managing director of Social Enterprise Academy, Scotland, signed the MoU, which was witnessed by Belinda Lewis, British Deputy High Commissioner.

The partnership between Social Enterprise Academy, Scotland and SEED Ventures has marked the beginning of a lasting relationship to support social enterprises and the social economy throughout Pakistan, it added.

PPL spends Rs6.3bln on CSR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has spent around Rs6.322 billion under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation in different oil and gas producing districts across the country during the last six years.

The company carried out welfare schemes, amounting to Rs844 million, Rs1,100 million, Rs1,070 million, Rs1,226 million, Rs1,090 million and Rs992 million in all the four provinces during the years 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16, respectively, sources told APP on Friday.

Giving breakup, they said the Pakistan Petroleum Limited spent Rs1,164 million in health sector, Rs1,239 in education sector, Rs1,112 million for water schemes, Rs306 million for infrastructure development, Rs1,872 for provision of free gas to Sui Town, disbursed donations, amounting to Rs101 million, provided Rs237 million relief to the flood affected people and used Rs291 million under the Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) during the period.

