SUKKUR: A high level meeting headed by Commissioner Sukkur and Larkana Divisions Muhammad Abbas Baloch was held at the office of deputy commissioner, Sukkur, to finalise the arrangements in connection with the national census.

During the meeting, it was decided that during both phases of the census in both divisions, the census teams would be provided full security and other required facilities. On this occasion, deputy commissioners of various districts including Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Nausharoferoze pointed out that the public at large number have no CNICs.

On this commissioner Sukkur and Larkana Divisions Muhammad Abbas Baloch urged the NADRA authorities to strengthen the process of issuance of CNICs as people at large may get it prepared before the census.

Moreover, regarding the security, residence and the transportation plan of the teams, the he directed all the respective deputy commissioners to coordinate meetings on district level and present the demands accordingly. Divisional Inspector Generals of Police of Sukkur and Larkana, Captain Feroze Shah and Abdullah Shaikh, director general of NADRA, all respective deputy commissioners, district representatives of Pak Army and the representatives of population, health, education and other respective departments also attended the meeting.

0



0







Census plans discussed in high-level meeting was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185337-Census-plans-discussed-in-high-level-meeting/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Census plans discussed in high-level meeting" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185337-Census-plans-discussed-in-high-level-meeting.