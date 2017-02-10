Bit & Pieces

Willett takes route 66 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning US Masters champion Danny Willett shot a six-under-par 66 for his best round this year to lie three strokes behind Scotland’s Marc Warren at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on Thursday.

Willett was tied third with five others on the leaderboard including Malaysia’s Arie Irawan and American Peter Uihlein, while Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai came in second place, two shots behind Warren.

Willett started the year by missing out on the Abu Dhabi Championship cut and finished a lowly 54th at the Dubai Desert Classic which he had won in 2016.

“It was good, it’s always nice to get out early when you’re in Malaysia,” said Willett, ranked number 15 in the world.

“It was still roasting hot this morning but the wind stays calm for the first hour or so and allows you to get some shots in there nice and close. The wind picked up a bit towards the end and it plays a little trickier around here.”

Warren was on fire despite the sweltering heat and humidity at Kuala Lumpur’s Saujana Golf & Country Club, dropping in seven birdies and an eagle for a 63.“I got off to a really nice start, six under for the first nine holes. Once the wind picked up on the back nine it was just a case of staying solid and hitting the greens,” said Warren.

Alaves to face Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

MADRID: Edgar Mendez’s solo effort nine minutes from time sent Alaves into their first ever Copa del Rey final with a 1-0 semi-final, second leg win over Celta Vigo enough to progress by the same score on aggregate.

The visitors were left to rue a string of missed chances in the first leg as Mendez burst through the Celta defence before firing high past Sergio Alvarez to wild scenes of celebration at Mendizorrotza.

Alaves will have to beat Barcelona to lift the Cup for the first time, though, in May’s final after the holders reached their fourth straight final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

However, Alaves can take inspiration from a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou back in September in La Liga.It is the first time Alaves, newly promoted to the top flight of Spanish football this season, have reached any final since losing out on the 2001 UEFA Cup 5-4 to Liverpool.

And it was a former Liverpool striker who threatened to thwart them once more as Fernando Pachecho made a fine early save to turn Iago Aspas’s effort behind.Neither side created many chances in a tense encounter, but Alaves made theirs count when Mendez latched onto Victor Camarasa’s flick-on and drove past Hugo Mallo and Gustavo Cabral before unleashing a shot high into the far corner.

Neck injury forces Australia’s Lynn out of T20 series

MELBOURNE: A persistent neck injury has ruled aggressive Australia batsman Chris Lynn out of the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka later this month, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Lynn has been battling with a bulging disc in his neck for some time and using medication to manage the pain.The injury forced him out of Australia’s one-day squad for their matches against Pakistan last month.

“Chris resumed some light training as part of his rehabilitation but was still unable to function at the level he needs to play international cricket due to his existing neck injury,” team physiotherapist Kevin Sims said in a statement.

“Chris will be seeing a specialist later this week and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return to play timeframes.”Ben Dunk has been brought into the side for the matches that start on February 17 in Melbourne.

“It’s unfortunate that Chris is not fit to participate in this series, but we are excited at the prospects Ben will bring to the squad,” interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

Sri Lanka recall Malinga for Australia tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Thursday recalled veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga to the squad for a series of Twenty20 internationals in Australia this month after his recovery from a long-running knee problem.

The 33-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in 2010, has not played international cricket since last February when Sri Lanka suffered an early exit from the Asia Cup after being plagued by injury worries.Malinga gave up Test cricket after deciding he was unable to withstand the rigour of five-day matches but has continued to make himself available for Twenty20 and 50 over cricket.

Thilanga Sumathipala, president of the Sri Lankan cricket board, told reporters that Malinga had proved his fitness and even pencilled the former skipper in for the next 50 over World Cup being played in England in 2019.

“We are happy to see Malinga, he is fit to play. He will be available for the T20 squad (to Australia),” Sumathipala said in Colombo.“It is almost a year ago that we lost Malinga from international cricket. We want to prepare him for 2019 (World Cup).”

Former Soviet international keeper Chanov dies

MOSCOW: Former Dynamo Kiev and Soviet international goalkeeper Viktor Chanov has died at the age of 57, the club’s official site reported Thursday.

The cause of death has not yet been officially announced but press reports said that Chanov was attacked in Kiev last month and suffered a traumatic brain injury for which he underwent surgery.

The goalie played 202 matches with Dynamo between 1982 and 1990, winning the Cup Winners Cup in 1986 as well as three Soviet titles and five Soviet cups.

Chanov began his footballing career in Shakhtar Donetsk and also played with Israeli clubs Maccabi Haifa and Bnei Yehuda, winning the country’s title in 1991 and two national cups.He won 21 caps with the Soviet national squad and was a member of the team that were the runners-up at the European championship in 1988.

Punjab University win cycling championship

KARACHI: Punjab University accumulated 201 points toclinch the top position in HEC Women Inter-varsity Women Cycling Championship, which ended on Thursday in Lahore.Imperial University were the runners-up with 197 points. They were followed by Lahore College for Women University with 59 points. Sidra Sadaf from Imperial University was declared the best player with 85 points. She was the fastest cyclist of the championship.

CJM, Habib schools win throwball titles

KARACHI: Convent Jesus of Mary (CJM) School clinched Junior Under-17 title and Habib Girls Higher Secondary School won Seniors Under-25 title in All Pakistan Schools and Colleges Girls Throwball Championship, which ended on Thursday at Lahore College for Women University in Lahore.A total of 20 teams participated in the tournament. Eight teams from Karachi, 10 from Lahore and two from Islamabad featured in the tournament.

