Exact quotes of unprecedented hate speech

Worst example of using holy names to spark violence; daunting contradictions of what is said in court and on air; dirty language and drastic allegations on different prominent personalities

ISLAMABAD: The worst ever example of misuse of freedom of expression and use of name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to settle personal differences has been witnessed in Pakistan’s electronic media in the form of outburst of anchor Amir Liaqat who launched a renewed attack against his opponents once again using the name of Prophet (PBUH) on Wednesday after his programme was allowed to go on air.

Absolutely false and baseless allegations in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhmmad (PBUH) are being aired by the anchor again and again and no authority in the country is able to stop this.

The anchor uses the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), level allegations on channel against his opponents that they have committed blasphemy and repeat this allegation by taking name and introducing his opponents.

Clearly the country is being pushed towards chaos after complete silence of federal and provincial governments over so many attacks on prominent citizens, false allegations of blasphemy against them and making mockery of the religious personalities and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in all this exercise of settling personal scores.

The use of name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to settle personal scores is unprecedented as not only according to Islamic teachings but under blasphemy laws, levelling false allegations of blasphemy is itself a “Blasphemy of Holy Prophet”.

However, despite discussion about Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in this bizarre manner by the anchor, neither any action has been initiated against him by the government, nor by the courts. Incitement to violence and inviting people to kill others by using the name of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is crossing all limits and no court has yet watched or gone through the exact videos of programmes of the anchor.

Here are some details (English translation of exact quotes of the anchor). Before Sindh High Court (SHC), the anchor stated that he never termed anyone a traitor. He said he has never given a certificate of being treacherous/traitor to anyone.

Here are exact quotes from different parts of his program:

Mrs AS is a traitor to this country but still she lives in Pakistan. A miserable, filthy, dirty and a cheap character is AS. I don’t know why they gave her such a pious name, it is such a big name and it has been given to such a characterless woman.

Mrs BS is a traitor. She is against Pakistan, she is a traitor. You all are disgrace to our nation, religion and country. You and BS are on top of this list.

All the people in an English daily, especially people of a private TV channel are in contact with Tariq Fateh and are in contact with all the enemies of Pakistan. Whoever is the enemy of Pakistan, enemy of our army and enemy of ISI, they all are in contact with them.

NS (uses a derogatory word to address) and private TV channel spill venom against our army.

You are against army, you are against Pakistan’s army, you are against soldiers who protect our borders. You should openly talk about your hatred for Pakistan Army, how can you speak against our army while being in Pakistan you (derogatory word about NS). You have an agenda and your agenda is against Pakistan.

IA himself said to me in a channel’s corridor that “I will make fun of Imam Hussain and I will produce a programme on the event of 61st Hijri. What would have happened, had private TV channel been there and I will prove whatever story has been laid about incident of Karbala is totally false.”

Whether it’s Mrs BS or Mrs SK, MS or JN or Mrs AS or Mrs SOC, all these people who I have named in front of you right now, they are against Pakistan, badly against Pakistan.

I can say this with surety that you are an enemy of the Army. I am sure that you have vendetta against ISI. You have taught everyone how by using an Indian channel, one can settle personal vendetta against Pakistan Army.

Package is named “Pakistan’s enemy institution a media organisation”.

The anchor also claimed before SHC and then in one of his shows after the ban that he never called anyone a Gustakh (Blasphemer).

Here are exact quotes on this count. Readers can judge on their own:

“Mr IA, you son of an illiterate, I challenge you, I am telling you that you have committed blasphemy against my Prophet (PBUH). I challenge you to tell me if I am wrong and if I am wrong, you will go to the court tomorrow. If you are son your single father, then you should go to the court.

Is this not their belief or faith? Are they not making fun of our belief and faith. They are mocking it, they are humiliating Quran, our Prophet (PBUH). (Made serious allegations of blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) against missing bloggers without presenting any evidence and those allegations can’t be reproduced here but those were aired on a live TV show.

It is crucially important to add here that after levelling such terrible and strong allegations of blasphemy of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the anchor in one of his shows clearly stated that neither he has any evidence to show the blasphemous pages were being run by missing bloggers nor he knew any of them personally.

This was clear admission of committing of blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the prevalent blasphemy laws as if someone makes an allegation of blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH) without any evidence and just to settle personal differences it is tantamount to making mockery of religion and is blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH) itself).

IR, who we call “Son of India”. You are standing with the people who have done blasphemy, who have insulted our Prophet (PBUH) and who have distorted and amended our Quran. I swear to God that whoever works in an organisation like this is a sinner. Every person is a sinner.

Mainstream English language newspapers are standing with JN and the bloggers. They spread lies about everything.

You help those who abuse our religion, you support those who do blasphemy. Our Prophet (PBUH) whose honour is most prestigious to us, you dishonour him. If anyone can’t respect our beloved Prophet (PBUH) then no one can be respected (addressed NS by using derogatory words).

The direction in which a private TV channel is headed will lead them towards a disaster, as the private TV channel is highlighting the bloggers issue falsely. I am warning the private TV channel to shut up, otherwise when I will expose the reality then their entire organisation will have to flee the country, they will leave the country because I will bring you Fatwas against them and their organisation from all the factions.

If you will ask then I will bring fatwa of Alam-e-Islam, if you will ask me to bring the Fatwa of Mufti-Azam of Saudi Arabia, then I will get that as well, I will bring fatwa from Jamiat-ul-Azhar if you want. Because after whatever has happened, every person working for that organisation, every person, after their reporting on this matter is out of the circle of Islam.

How can they distort Quran in this country? How was Quran distorted in Pakistan? Why don’t you speak about this [a derogatory word about private TV channel News anchor SK]? Why don’t you speak [used a derogatory word about private TV channel News anchor and senior journalist TH]. TH is even a Shia and Imam Hussain was beheaded while protecting Quran. Imam Hussain gave his life to protect Quran. What kind of Shia are you? If you were a true Shia, then you would have given your life for Quran.

Today, Pemra has permitted in Pakistan to do blasphemy and disrespect our Prophet (PBUH). From today, licence of blasphemy has been issued. Show all those channels who are against Pakistan, who are against our Prophet’s honor and respect, show all those channels, keep on showing them. I have never called anyone disobedient/discourteous.”

The anchor stated before SHC and also said in one of hisprogrammes, “I want to tell you that we haven’t done any hate speech against anyone. We haven’t said any wrong thing about anyone. I here claim this with utter responsibility and love that whatever I have spoken has been according to the constitution of Pakistan.” Here are some exact quotes in which readers can clearly see the anchor involved in unprecedented hate speech of history of Pakistan’s electronic media. He named respected female citizens and alleged them of having sex with men who were also named.

“And the woman, who instead of raising her voice against the tyranny happening in Pakistan, produced a film on it and received an award, an Oscar award. She roams around the world highlighting this and that Mrs SOC is tweeting against me, who defamed Pakistan.

The purpose of their regional media organisation’s tours is whiskey and women. For whiskey and women, they tour India.

She is asking on twitter that what I have done wrong to Pakistan. “What mistake have I committed? I still eat banana after mashing it, I still call food hup hup, I still wear a bib, I still call bread a chunchi, what have I done?” (Here anchor used extremely vulgar and derogatory remarks about Mrs AS and Mrs BS which can’t be reproduced here). Then he addressed Mrs AS as, “My child, I will show you what you have done.”

Just tell me IA, why there are bed rooms built on a regional media organisation`s upper floor? What do you do with the lady named (the anchor named an extremely respected female journalist of Pakistan) in those rooms, IA?

AA, we have doubts over your intentions, court said this but I swear to God, I have absolute doubts on your intentions.

Why am I doubtful? Is because with whom you are working, you were his slave before and even today you are his slave. (Derogatory word to address NS) is involved in filthy activities outside the country and then gives lectures about patriotism and abuses Pakistan Army.

Father of India and Son of India are behind this whole conspiracy and they are involved in this.

AA has given a gift to India today on the instructions of Son of India IR by shutting down Liaqat`s show.

Bloggers protest was headed by a dancer, Mrs SK, a dancer. We will expose more about her, her NGO, her source of income etc. in the next show. There is a lady who is connected with MB and her name is Mrs AA and she also has a daughter.

On the instructions of HS, why did MB made some people beat Mrs AA and her daughter? He should tell me. To what extent a crime reporter can go to save his brother`s guest house? Although, filthy activities take place in that guest house.

To what extent a crime reporter can go? MF will tell us. The days when RM was heading FIA, there was a guy names ARS serving in the FIA. Now that guy has launched a TV channel and it is a channel of a criminal who was involved in corruption of millions of rupees, people are deprived of salaries there and they are protesting over it.

[Named a respected male journalist] and [named a respected lady diplomat who formerly was a journalist] have a special relationship, and Islamabad is abuzz with this relationship. That’s all I will reveal for now. This special relationship.

There is a guy there whose name is OT. This guy cannot do a programme till he holds a glass of alcohol. Once a guy from a private TV came to his house, he asked his wife to make drink for him. He went inside and left his wife with him.

OT at least you should not make your wife do such things. There was a guy in this programme named EH, and the problem is that he was fired from Army; he was fired from the designation of a major because he was involved in dirty/immoral activities. He was sacked.

MS, tomorrow I will tell you that you used to drive a taxi and how did you become an anchor while driving a taxi and what were you used to do with AS. MS, tomorrow I will tell you about your story.

This guy of a regional media organization, whose name is IA has all the connections and he dances while putting a glass of whiskey on his head, do you know that? He puts a glass of whiskey on this head. His head is totally flat on the top and it is so much flat that a whole Raiwand Road can be built on it. That’s how flat his head is and he puts a glass of whiskey on it and he dances after that. They are spreading love.

It is up to the readers to read all this and decide whether anything like this ever happened in Pakistani media.

Is it hate speech or not. Can name of our beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) can be used like this simply to settle personal differences and isn’t it blasphemy itself? Where are the blasphemy laws now? Where are those who raise voice to defend blasphemy laws?

