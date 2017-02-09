KARACHI: Pakistan’s martial arts grandmaster Ashraf Tai has admitted that he fixed a fight back in 1983 for US$500,000.

Tai admitted that he had taken money to lose to German opponent Howard Jackson. According to Tai, he received $500,000 from losing the fight. “I was told to be a baby which means to lose the fight. It was a non-title bout and I said I will go for it.” Tai is a two-time Afro-Asian Martial Arts Champion and a nine-time Pakistan Karate Champion.

