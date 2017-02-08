A group of representatives from civil society spent a day out with troops at Lahore Garrison. The programme was aimed at introducing them with the military life and enhancing their confidence in defence capability of Pakistan Army.

The day started with wreath-laying by visitors at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Later, they witnessed a combat demonstration by Quick Reaction Force, weapon handling and firing.

The group also had an interaction with Corps Commander Lieutenant-General Sadiq Ali after short briefing about Army at Corps Headquarters. The programme culminated with flag lowering ceremony at Pak-India joint check post at Ganda Singhwala near Kasur.

The group lauded the professionalism and resolve of Pakistan Army officers and troops in defending the motherland.

