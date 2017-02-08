ATC orders IO’s arrest for delay in explosives-related case

The hearing of the murder case of a Mohajir Qaumi Movement activist against Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Saeed alias Saeed Bharam and others was adjourned till February 10 as the judge of the anti-terrorism court was on leave.

The link court adjourned the hearing while issuing notices to two prosecution witnesses for their appearance at the next hearing to record statements.

Syed Abrar Hussain of MQM-H was allegedly killed by Saeed alias Saeed Bharam, Rahat alias Rahat Lamba and Haider Guddi.

Saeed Bharam is under detention and facing many cases including the Shahid Hamid murder case. However, the two other accused Tahir Lamba and Haider Guddi have been declared absconding accused in this case.

Saeed Bharam is alleged to have claimed that he along with the other accused had killed Syed Abrar Hussain on October 1, 2009 in the area of Nabi Bukhsh police station on the directives of his party’s top leadership.

Warrants against IO

An ATC judge expressed displeasure over the alleged negative role of an Investigation Officer (IO) Khan Muhammad and issued non-bailable warrant of arrest against him for his failure to appear in a possession of explosive material case.

The case against a man named Ejaz Khan was registered in Zaman Town police station and he is under detention. However, the IO had failed to appear in court for the last several hearings.

The court desired to record Khan’s statement and his failure to come for hearings has hampered case proceedings. Issuing the arrest warrants, the court ordered officials to ensure that Khan was present for the next hearing on March 4.

