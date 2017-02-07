KARACHI: Razi Nawab lost the election for the post of Vice President of Asian Squash Federation (ASF) held in Hong Kong on Sunday.

A source told ‘The News’ that Razi, who is also Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), got only five votes. “Now he’s surely going to lose his post at PSF as well,” said the source.

At the Annual General Meeting of ASF, David Mui was re-elected the President of the ASF.

Won-Kwan Kim and Fayez Abdullah Almutairi were re-elected as the Vice Presidents.

Besides, Debendranath Sarangi, who was newly elected, took the remaining Vice Presidency.

David welcomed Sarangi. “I believe his expertise will bring new ideas to the Office. The new Management Committee will continue the good work together with all member nations for another four years to pursue the objectives of the ASF,” he said.

